Notorious Terrorist Leader, Kachaka Is Dead – Military Confirms

The Director of Defence Media Operations for the Nigerian Military, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba confirmed on Friday that the Defence Headquarters has officially verified the death of a notorious terrorist leader, Ali Kachala Kawaje.

The terrorist, well known as Kachala and his ally Machika, Dan Muhammad, a skilled bomb expert, and 38 additional terrorist commanders, were reportedly among the casualties in the recent Niger State airstrikes.

The DHQ further stated that it is intensifying its efforts to apprehend other wanted terrorists.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed this in a statement released on Friday, which read: “During the week in focus, air assets conducted aggressive air flights on confirmed locations active with the movement of terrorist commanders and their foot soldiers. Strikes carried out resulted in over 38 terrorist commanders and their foot soldiers, while 159 of them were arrested.

“Recently, the military conducted two major air strikes on the terrorist enclave. One of the strikes, on Dec 6, neutralized several top terrorist commanders. Namely, one Machika, a top terrorist bomb expert and younger brother of a notorious terrorist (Dogo Gide).

“Other prominent terrorist leaders neutralised include Haro and Dan Muhammadu, both of whom are specialists in kidnapping and assault operations, respectively.

“A renowned terrorist leader responsible for the abduction of the students of Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, Ali Alhaji Alheri, popularly called Kachalla Ali Kawaje, was neutralised in Munya LGA of Niger state along with many of his foot soldiers. The military is fast closing in on others, and they will equally suffer the same fate.

“The armed forces is hunting down prominent terrorist leadership and engaging them wherever they are hiding.”

Buba further reported that a prominent commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), named Uchechukwu Akpa, was apprehended by the troops.

He mentioned that three other sub-commanders were also captured: Udoka Anthony Ude, Ikechukwu Ulanta, and Ezennaya Udeigewere.

According to Buba, the arrest occurred during a raid on their hideout at Christ the King Catholic Church Ameta Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to him, the purpose of their gathering was to strategize a takeover of the IPOB/ESN Auto Pilot Command Enugu State Chapter leadership following the capture of their former commander known as “Chocho.” Furthermore, he said they had intentions to launch attacks on military locations.

During the operation, Uchechukwu Akpa sustained a gunshot wound while attempting to flee. It is worth noting that Uchechukwu Akpa held the position of Second in Command to “Chocho,” a notorious leader of IPOB/ESN who is currently in custody.

Buba reported that the military apprehended 66 individuals suspected of engaging in oil theft and successfully rescued 89 hostages who had been kidnapped. Additionally, the troops were able to seize 67 different types of weapons, 1,194 various types of ammunition, and confiscated stolen goods valued at N161,232,500.00.

To provide a detailed breakdown, Buba stated that the troops recovered 20 AK47 rifles, four pump-action guns, five locally-made rifles, two locally-made double barrel guns, one Barreta pistol, four locally-made pistols, 13 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 1,152 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one round of 5.56mm ammunition, and 15 live cartridges.

Furthermore, the recovered items included one magazine loaded with eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one LMG magazine, one CZ pistol magazine, seven empty magazines, one locally made pistol magazine, one damaged magazine, one Dane gun butt, five vehicles, 14 mobile phones, 32 motorcycles, one laptop, and a sum of N1,123,800.00, among other items.