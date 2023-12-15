‘It Is Just N17.1bn’ – Wike Begs NASS To Approve FCT Budget

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has appealed to the National Assembly to approve the N17bn appropriated for the FCT Administration in the 2024 national budget.

Wike made the appeal on Friday when he appeared before the lawmakers to defend the FCT budget.

The former Rivers State Governor explained to a joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on FCT that the figures are meant to complete abandoned projects and sustain the implementation of critical projects in the FCT.

Giving a breakdown of the budget figures, Wike explained to the lawmakers that N5bn was allocated as counterpart funding for the Greater Abuja Water Supply project and N4.5bn for the design and construction of the Nigeria Cultural Centre and Millennium Tower.

He added that N3bn was allocated for the rehabilitation of the federal secretariat, while N4bn was allocated for the completion of the Vice President’s residence.

The Minister also said that N609.7m was budgeted for the settlement of residential and office accommodation for international organisations in the FCT.

“The money is just N17.1bn, so what can I say other than to say, please help us pass it,” Wike said to the lawmakers during the budget defence.

The Minister further told the committee that of the N15.5bn appropriated for infrastructural development in the 2023 budget, only N8bn was released, representing 52 per cent.

In his response, the Chairman, Senate Committee on the FCT, Ibrahim Bomai, agreed that the funds would not be enough to complete the projects. He, therefore, appealed to the members to give no objection considering the meagre amount.

“If you have no objection, we will ask the minister to take a bow and go,” Bomai said.