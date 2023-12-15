I Have Not Turned My Back On Wike – Rivers Lawmaker Denies Returning To PDP

One of the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Tonye Smart Adoki, has debunked reports that he has returned to his former party.

The lawmaker, who represents Port Harcourt state constituency 2 in the state legislature denied insinuations that he has returned to the PDP, adding that his loyalty lies with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Adoki insisted that he has not turned his back on Wike and has no intention of working with the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

He called on members of the public to disregard reports in a section of the media that he had withdrawn his support for the FCT Minister.

He stated, “For the sake of my constituents, and my colleagues, who are so dear to me, I want to make it clear that there was no day and at no time will I ever want to rescind my decision.

“I stand here as I speak with you as a bona-fide and full member of the All Progressives Congress. As a matter of fact, I was among the two persons who came up with this decision in moving to the APC because of the oppression and division in our former party.“