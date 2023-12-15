Do Not Politicize Kaduna Bombing – Uzodinma Warns Politicians

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma has warned against politicising the Kaduna bombing error.

He insisted that the unity of Nigeria is important to its survival.

Uzodinma urged politicians to refrain from playing politics with the incident.

The governor stated this while speaking at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Council Chambers during the launch of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem ahead of the January 15, 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He asserted that the Nigerian military has briefed the Nation and admitted that the incident was an error, adding that the right thing to do was to view the incident as a mistake and nothing more.

He explained that every profession comes with its own hazards and challenges, noting that even the soldiers in the course of their duty lose their lives, in some cases, by making mistakes that are avoidable.

He said: “No one is perfect, and it is only God that is perfect. I think we all should rise to pray to God to always continue to intercede to get the insecurity in Nigeria to abate.”

The governor appealed to Nigerians to be part of the efforts to soothe the pain the ugly incident caused the Kaduna State indigenes, particularly as the event happened not long after the Presidential election in the country took place, rather than the recourse to politics.