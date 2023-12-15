Akpabio Breaks Silence On Collapsing At His Birthday Event

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has reacted to the reports claiming that he collapsed on Thursday.

Akpabio, on Friday, revealed that he was exhausted and diagnosed with malaria following reports that he collapsed at his 61st birthday colloquium held in Abuja.

There had been reports that Akpabio slumped after the event while seeing President Bola Tinubu off at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja and was rushed to the hospital.

The Senate President while addressing newsmen at the Senate said he had malaria, worsened by stress.

He said, “What eventually happened after the event was a show of humanity. I went home and I called my doctors and I was assured that I have malaria, mingled with stress, which could also be described in another way as exhaustion.

“In fact, anybody could be exhausted. Please, drink water daily so that you don’t get exhausted.

“This is to say that the work goes on. I want to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact and we are still going on with our duty, our appropriation.

Story continues below advertisement



“We will resume on 20th December. But before then, the various committees must have finished their work to enable us to meet the target to pass the budget before the end of the year for the president to append his signature.”