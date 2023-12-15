Brazilian Gospel Singer, Pedro Henrique, Dies During Stage Performance

30-year-old Brazilian gospel singer, Pedro Henrique, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the singer collapsed and died on Wednesday night, while performing his song ‘Vai Ser Tão Lindo’ at a religious event that was being streamed online.

According to Daily Mail, the 30-year-old was engaging the crowd as he stood on the edge of the stage before losing his balance and suddenly fell in front of his band inside a concert venue in the northeastern city of Feira de Santana.

Some attendees immediately rushed to help the singer, while others looked shocked. Henrique was taken to a nearby clinic, where he was confirmed dead.

Speaking on the demise, Henrique’s record label, Todah Music, told a radio station, Radio 93, that the singer suffered a massive heart attack.

Mourning the singer, Todah Music, in a post via Instagram on Thursday, wrote, “There are very difficult situations in life, for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that the will of God prevails!

“We believe Peter will have a prominent place in the great Heavenly Choir! The songs in his voice will not die and his legacy will live on through his wife, his daughter Zoe and so many lives that have been and will be reached by Christ through the records of his voice!”

The 30-year-old left behind a wife, Suilan Barreto, and a daughter, Zoe, born on October 19.