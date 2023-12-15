Akeredolu’s Signature Forged Since September – Johnson

The Head of the Directorate of Research and Strategy of Acts of Positive Transformation Initiatives, Kolawole Johnson, has said the signature of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been forged since September.

In an interview with ARISE News on Thursday, Johnson said his Non-Governmental Organisation is worried that the ailing governor’s signature was forged.

He said: “Let me come around to that. We did underground work, and they confirmed they were forged. It wasn’t a process of spot the difference; it went through a machine, there’s equipment used for such. We took this to local authorities, and by Monday, a formal letter was submitted, and investigations were carried out.”

Johnson revealed that their investigation into forged signature allegation began as early as October, but the probe took a serious turn in November when startling revelations emerged.

Johnson clarified that their work started before Razaq Obe, a key figure in the unfolding events, contacted the organisation.

He said: “We didn’t start the work with Razaq Obe; the work started long ago in October but got serious in November when some revelations came out.”

According to Johnson, Obe expressed a readiness to stake himself for the truth, drawing parallels between their actions and what Governor Akeredolu might have done in a similar situation.

He added that their investigation involved sending documents, including those from Obe, for forensic analysis, which were certified.

Johnson stressed that they had already sent these documents to India for analysis before seeking the local certification.