Adeleke Visits Makinde In Ibadan (Video)

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, on Friday, paid a courtesy visit to his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, days after returning from vacation.

Naija News reports that Adeleke was received by Governor Makinde in his office at the State Government Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, the state capital.

This was revealed in a video shared on the Peoples Democratic Party’s official X handle (Formerly Twitter) on Friday.

The purpose of the meeting between the two Peoples Democratic Party governors in the South West region was to discuss issues that concern the party in the region and at the National level.

The caption read, “Earlier today, the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Mr Ademola Adeleke #AAdeleke_01 paid a courtesy visit to his counterparts in Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde #seyiamakinde.”

In the video, Adeleke said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I am seated. Today, Oyo is moving, and as Oyo is moving, Osun is moving that is why we are brothers. No matter what they say, I love my brother and he loves me.”

See the video below.