We Are Making Effort To Settle Wike, Fubara Feud – Ex-Rivers Gov

A former Governor of Rivers State, Rufus Ada-George, has reacted to the political crisis between the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

According to Ada-George, elder statesmen in the state are making efforts to reconcile the rift.

Ada-George stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Naija News understands that the rift between Wike and Governor Fubara intensified recently leading to the defection of 27 members of the Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The political crisis in the state has seen some Commissioners in the state tender their resignation letter.

Ado-George in an interview on Thursday said the elder statesmen would speak to Wike and Fubara until they see reason why the state should be handled with care.

He said, “When the issue came up at the end of October, we reached out to some of them. But with the intervention of President Tinubu at that time, the issue was brought under control. We were hoping that the issue would be resolved once and for all. But unfortunately, the issue came up again.

“We reached out to Governor Fubara, but we were not able to establish personal contact with the FCT minister. We are still making that effort.”