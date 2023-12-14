Transfer Update On Greenwood, Varane, Osimhen, James, Guirassy, Martial, Others

Mason Greenwood, a 22-year-old forward for Manchester United and England who is currently on loan at Getafe, is being monitored by Barcelona and other elite European clubs, Talksport claimed.

The Athletic reported that Raphael Varane, a 30-year-old French defender, whose contract expires one year earlier than expected, could leave Manchester United on a free transfer next summer.

Napoli and the camp of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen have had fruitful discussions on the 24-year-old’s contract extension until 2026, which includes a release clause worth approximately £115 million, Italy’s Sky Sports reported.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, is not in danger of losing his job because the club is waiting to make major decisions on the anticipated sale of a quarter of the club to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos firm, the Independent claimed.

According to the Sun, Graham Potter, a former manager of Brighton and Chelsea, is being considered to take Ten Hag’s place at Manchester United.

In addition, if the Old Trafford team decides to sack Ten Hag, former Wolves manager, Julen Lopetegui, is a strong candidate to take over as manager, according to Relevo.

AC Milan and Arsenal are negotiating a loan agreement for Poland’s 23-year-old defender Jakub Kiwior, Calculomercato claimed.

After another injury setback to England full-back Reece James, 24, Chelsea have made a January move to sign 27-year-old Swiss defender Nico Elvedi of Borussia Monchengladbach, TeamTalk reported.

Due to their inability to advance past the Champions League group stages, Manchester United’s transfer budget is now short by £28 million, which may indicate that they are more receptive to bids for Varane, the 28-year-old French forward Anthony Martial, and the 31-year-old Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, the Mail claimed.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Donny van de Beek, a 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder who wishes to leave Manchester United, is being pursued by Eintracht Frankfurt and Girona.

Borussia Dortmund is also eager to sign 27-year-old Guinean forward Serhou Guirassy from VfB Stuttgart, which has dealt a setback to West Ham’s prospects of signing him, Bild claimed.

The Mirror claimed that the 21-year-old Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen is available for sale at Chelsea during the January transfer window.