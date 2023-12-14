Tinubu Gives States N9 Billion Each For Infrastructure

President Bola Tinubu‘s government has allocated N9 billion to all 36 states in the Federation.

Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga revealed that N7 billion is earmarked for infrastructure, with the rest for fuel subsidy relief.

Onanuga, in a post on X, said revenue allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, has been increased.

He said, “The 36 Nigerian states have enjoyed unprecedented support from the Bola Tinubu presidency, having recently been given N7 billion each for infrastructure support, in addition to the N2 billion earlier given as fuel subsidy palliative.

“The revenue allocations to all the tiers of government by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) have also been on the increase since June.

“State governors thus have no reason not to do a lot for their people, instead of the obsession with the center. In spending money on roads and other infrastructure, many jobs will be created and people will have money to spend.

“Let the states therefore get cracking to give succour to our people. Let the mass media also monitor the states to ensure that the funds are wisely spent.”