Tinubu Attends Colloquium To Mark Akpabio’s 61st Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, attended the Colloquium Lecture to mark the 61st birthday celebration of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that the occasion was held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; and the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

The colloquium was also attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, distinguished Senators and members of the House of Representatives.

See the photos of the event below.

