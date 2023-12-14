Rivers Crisis: ‘Wike Is The Dean Of Nigerian Politics, A Political Juggernaut, We Want Him To Join Us’ – APC

Former Rivers State Governor and serving Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has been described as a political juggernaut and the the dean of Nigerian politics.

The caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha made the submission on Thursday in Abuja when he gave a briefing to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the political situation in the state.

According to him, the influence of Wike on Rivers State politics, and across Nigeria generally can’t be taken for granted.

Briefing the APC NWC members, Okocha said the incumbent Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara is overseeing an illegality following the demolition of the State House of Assembly Complex in the wake of the defection of 27 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

He submitted that the APC has not hidden its desire for Wike to join the party fully and help them take over Rivers State completely.

He said: “I have wooed him personally, we have told him publicly to come over to the Mediterranean and help us. He is a political juggernaut not just in Rivers but in Nigeria at large. He is a force and that is why we won the presidential election after losing the three senatorial seats and all the State House of Assembly members. Wike is the Dean of Politics not only in Rivers but also in Nigeria. We cannot localise his influence.”

Okocha added that the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected to APC are being ill-treated and the party would petition the Judge who gave the order against them before the National Judicial Council (NJC).