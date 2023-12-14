Pro-Wike Lawmakers Pass Two Bills Into Law, Petition IGP Over Attack On Legislature

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule, on Thursday, passed two bills into law amid the political crisis rocking the state.

The lawmakers via a motion also adopted and converted the auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters as their hallowed Chamber after the demolition of the State House Assembly complex.

The lawmakers, who are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), passed the Rivers State House of Assembly Funds Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2023 and the Rivers State Local Government Law, No. 5 of 2018 (Amendment) Bill, 2023 into law.

Commenting on the House of Assembly Funds Management bill, the Speaker emphasised the importance of the passage of the bill, noting that it will provide for the management of funds accruing to the House of Assembly from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state; adding that the law will ensure accountability and efficient utilisation of funds.

He stated that the House decided to delete some sections of the State Local Government Law, No. 5 of 2018 and amended some other sections because those sections were anachronistic and an anathema to democracy.

Amaewhule stated that with the passage of the amended Bill, elected local government council chairmen and councillors would be liberated from arbitrary removal and suspension from office.

Also, the lawmakers condemned in unequivocal terms the demolition of the House of Assembly complex by Governor Siminialayi Fubara, without the approval and knowledge of the ‘House’.

In a motion sponsored by 26 members and moved by Hon. Ofiks Kabang, member representing Andoni state constituency, drew the attention of the federal government of Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police and the international community, to the alleged constant attacks by Governor Fubara on the legislature of Rivers State.