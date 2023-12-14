Oyo Governor Hands Staff Of Office To Monarch

On Thursday, Oba Sefiu Oyebola, Adeyeri III, Ajirotutu I, the new Aseyin of Iseyin, received an official presentation of the Staff of Office from Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Presenting the staff to the new Aseyin at Iseyin Stadium, Makinde said that his main focus is further expanding Iseyin town, noting that the town has a lot of potential for growth and development.

Governor Makinde said, “Iseyin is a town with great potential, and I am committed to working with the people of Iseyin to harness this potential for the benefit of all. Education and youth empowerment are the foundation of a prosperous future for Iseyin. With the right investment in these areas, we can ensure that our young people have the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.”

Naija News reports that the governor also emphasized that his administration was already engaged in a number of projects aimed at empowering the town’s youth and advancing education. He also pledged to work toward luring investment to Iseyin, with an emphasis on the agricultural sector.

Following the presentation, Oba Oyebola thanked the governor and stated that this was an important time for both the Iseyin people and himself.

Oba Oyebola pledged to put in a lot of effort to uphold the town’s residents’ standards, advance harmony and peace, and encourage economic growth.

“I am deeply grateful to Governor Makinde for his support, and for the confidence he has shown in me by presenting me with the staff of office. I am committed to working with the governor to promote the development of our town. As Aseyin of Iseyin, I will ensure that the people of Iseyin are proud of their heritage and that they continue to uphold the values and traditions that make our town unique,” the oba said.