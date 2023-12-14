Ortom Speaks On Tinubu’s Choice Of Wike As FCT Minister, Amidst Rivers State Power Tussle

In the wake of the fresh crisis rocking Rivers State and the rift between Governor Sim Fubara and his successor, Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu made the right choice in appointing the ex-governor as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News reports that Ortom made this known in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Terver Akase, in Makurdi on Wednesday, while congratulating Wike on his 56th birthday.

Ortom described Wike as a visionary leader who had dedicated himself to the country’s service, stressing he had already made significant strides in driving forward the development plan of FCT.

Ortom wished Wike a joyous and memorable birthday celebration and prayed to God to grant him more years of happiness and good health.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu made the right choice by appointing Wike as FCT Minister, a role he has given the same commitment and patriotism that he demonstrated while serving as Rivers Governor.

“Under Tinubu’s administration, Wike has already made significant strides in driving forward the development plan of the FCT.

“His vision, combined with his proactive approach to governance, have set a mark for the continued growth and prosperity of the Federal Capital Territory.”