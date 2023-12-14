One Man Cannot Hold Rivers State Hostage: Ijaw Youths Slam Wike, Pitch Tent With Fubara

Secretary General of Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Maobuye Nangi-Obu, has slammed former Rivers Governor and the serving minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike , over the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state.

Nangi-Obu, who spoke on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday morning, said that the former Rivers governor cannot come from anywhere to hold the state hostage.

The group’s General Secretary stated that it would be challenging to evaluate Governor Similanayi Fubuara’s performance if Wike ‘let him breathe.’

Naija News reports that Nangi-Obu also backed the Rivers State governor’s decision to present the budget to the Edison Ehi-led lawmakers at the government house. He said that because a competent court had upheld Edison Ehi as the speaker of the state Assembly, the governor’s move was legal.

Nangi-Obu said, “There is a court of competence jurisdiction in Port Harcourt, just recently, and that court gave a verdict that Ehi Ogerenye Edisson is the speaker and his faction is the authentic House of Assembly members, whether they are one, two , three or they are 10 that is immaterial, but their number should now form the normal number and by the virtue of that judgement, that only can also be tested in another court competent jurisdiction, if that same court can also give another verdict to say that Edison is no more the speaker and by virtue of that pronouncement, the competent speaker and the authentic speaker of the Rivers state assembly sat with his people and he also declared vacant the other 27.

“There is a court judgement that has given authenticity to a speaker and his people, those people will form the 100 percent that is needed and by virtue of that the INEC is directed or mandated to conduct elections for 27 offices… One man from anywhere cannot hold Rivers State hostage… Does the current governor even have what it takes to lead us aright, we are watching but the point is that we cannot judge this young man if you (Wike) do not allow him to breathe. You had the state in your pocket for 8 years everything was all bout you, you still want it to be all about you, No.”