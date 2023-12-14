‘Nobody Will Be Pressured’ – Minister Assures Of Press Freedom Under Tinubu

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has assured that the media would not be censored under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, President Tinubu is a democrat who understands the role of the media.

He added that as Nigerians can see, no one has been pressured and nobody will be pressured by the current administration as far as press freedom is concerned.

The Minister however called on media practitioners to uphold the tenets of truth, honesty and responsibility in the discharge of their duties.

Naija News reports Idris made the submission on Thursday while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“You can see that already happening, who has been pressured? Which broadcast station has been pressured? Which newspaper house has been pressured?

“Nobody will be pressured, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a democrat as you know and he is a product of communication because he has relied over the years on the media to also shape him as he is. So, why would he now come back and say ‘do it this way’?

“Nobody has been pressured and there is no intention whatever to do that. We believe you allow people to say things the way they are provided that what they have said is also absolutely true. Truthfulness, honesty, and responsibility in government communication is two-way,” he said.

The Minister added that it was wrong for security operatives to hound journalists and stand in the way of newsmen who are carrying out their lawful duties as both of them should work together as partners in progress.

On the issue of fake news, Idris pointed out that the situation is not peculiar to Nigeria, adding that the government would find a way to deal with the challenge.