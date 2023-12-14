Zacchaeus Adangor Resigns As Attorney-General Of Rivers State

The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Rivers State, Zacchaeus Adangor has tendered his resignation.

Adangor in a letter addressed to the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said his resignation was “based purely on personal reasons”.

The letter reads, “I hereby give Your Excellency Notice of my resignation as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State with effect from the date of this letter.

“For the avoidance of doubt, from the said office is based on personal principles.”

“I wish to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity and privilege granted me to serve in your administration as a member of the cabinet. My Family and I are indebted to Your Excellency in gratitude.”

Adangor was one of the cabinet members of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, re-appointed by Fubara.

Sources close to Adangor told TheCable that he resigned because of the “unconstitutional” presentation of the budget by the governor to five members of the House of Assembly, as well as the demolition of the state House of Assembly complex on Wednesday.