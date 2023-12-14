Dax George-Kelly Becomes Third Rivers State Commissioner To Resign From Fubara’s Cabinet

The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dax George-Kelly has reportedly resigned from his office.

With his resignation, George-Kelly became the third commissioner to resign from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara within the past twenty-four hours as the face-off between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike continues to assume new dimensions.

Earlier, Naija News had reported that the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Rivers State, Zacchaeus Adangor has tendered his resignation.

Adangor in a letter addressed to the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said his resignation was “based purely on personal reasons”.

The letter reads, “I hereby give Your Excellency Notice of my resignation as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State with effect from the date of this letter.

“For the avoidance of doubt, from the said office is based on personal principles.”

“I wish to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity and privilege granted me to serve in your administration as a member of the cabinet. My Family and I are indebted to Your Excellency in gratitude.”

Adangor was one of the cabinet members of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, re-appointed by Fubara.

Subsequently, the Rivers State Commissioner for Special Projects, Emeka Woke also resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The trio are said to be loyalists of former Governor Wike.