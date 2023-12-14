Akeredolu: Impeachment Process Against Me Unnecessary, Avoidable – Aiyedatiwa

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, said the impeachment process against him was unnecessary and avoidable.

Naija News understands that the impeachment process which slowed down the process of government in the state was propelled by the state House of Assembly.

Lawmakers in the House had levelled some allegations against Aiyedatiwa following the return of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to the country a few months ago after a medical vacation in Germany.

Aiyedatiwa, in a televised address to the people of Ondo, said the government has recouped the gaps in the last two months, and thanked Ondo residents for standing by the truth.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of Akeredolu, who recently embarked on another medical leave to Germany.

Akeredolu who was said to be suffering from cancer, had been to the European country (on April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023) for treatment during which he handed over to Aiyedatiwa in an acting capacity.

He returned to the country on September 7 and wrote the state House of Assembly on his resumption as governor, but failed to return to Ondo State, only to stay at his residence in Ibadan.

Akeredolu made the headlines with his return when he sacked all the media aides attached to the office of the deputy governor over alleged insubordination and flagrance disregard to the appropriate authority.