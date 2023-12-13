Tinubu Unveils Health Investment Plan For Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, unveiled the country’s health sector renewal investment initiative and signing of the health renewal compact.

In a statement by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said his administration is serious about reforming Nigeria’s health sector.

The president stated that his government has prioritised Nigeria’s health through massive investments and increased funds to the sector in the proposed 2024 budget.

He also announced plans for a comprehensive revamp of physical infrastructure and equipment, including re-training of frontline health workers starting in 2024.

He said: “Delivering improved quality health is an underpinning factor in my promise of Renewed Hope to Nigerians. That hope is ignited here today with the support of all multilateral partners and agencies; health is back on the front burner.

“This occasion marks an opportunity for collective reflection and action as we recommit ourselves to the noble pursuit of health for all. The theme for this year, ‘Health for All: Time for Action,’ encapsulates the urgency and the determination with which we must approach this noble goal.

“Health is not merely the absence of disease but the embodiment of physical, mental, and social well-being. It is a fundamental human right, and Nigeria’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Care Coverage is reflected in the unwavering dedication of my administration to uphold this right for every individual, young or old, in rural or urban areas.”

Tinubu said the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) would be redesigned to enhance access to essential healthcare services as outlined in the National Health Act (2014).

The president said coordination and implementation of these initiatives will be non-partisan and would address the high cost of healthcare.

Also speaking at the event, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, highlighted several key policy actions of the administration in the health sector,

Pate explained that the BHCPF has been redesigned as the foundation for a sector-wide approach.

He said the BHCPF, comprising at least one per cent of the consolidated revenue fund, is expected to receive at least $2.5 billion in pooled and non-pooled financing from 2024 to 2026 to improve the primary health system nationwide.