Pro-Wike Lawmakers React As Court Affirms Ehie As Rivers Assembly Speaker

The Rivers State House of Assembly faction led by Martin Amaewhule has rejected the confirmation of Edison Ehie as the authentic speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Recall that a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt presided over by Justice M.W. Danagogo, restrained Amaehwule and 26 other lawmakers from disrupting and interfering with the Ehie-led assembly’s activities, pending the motion’s determination on notice.

Reacting to the development in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Amaewhule-led group, George Alabo, faulted the court order affirming Ehie as the authentic speaker of the assembly.

Alabo stated that the court order encouraged the demolition of the assembly complex carried out by Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led executive.

He also confirmed that they have petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) against Justice Monina Danagogo, who issued the ex parte order against them.

Alabo said the 27 lawmakers led by Amaewhule will meet soon to know the next line of action.

He said: “In the coming days, we will be meeting, everybody is in shock, everybody is overwhelmed so we haven’t taken a decision yet. What I know is that we are dispatching our petition to the NJC about the fraudulent court order issued by Justice Danagogo.”