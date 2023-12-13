Osun Assembly Increases Judges Retirement Age

The bill aimed at raising the retirement age of Osun State High Court judges to 65 years was successfully passed into law by the Osun State House of Assembly on Tuesday, Naija News reports.

The development was further confirmed in a statement issued yesterday by the Director of Information, Laide Lawal, who noted that the new legislation also extends the retirement age for various positions, including Customary Court of Appeal Registrars, Secretary to the State Judicial Service Commission, State Counsel in the State Ministry of Justice, State Magistrates, and District Customary Court Presidents.

The law now mandates a minimum of 35 years in service and a retirement age of 65 years.

“The Bill has now increased the retirement age of any person(s) appointed in the Osun State as Customary Court of Appeal Registrars, Secretary to the State Judicial Service Commission, State Counsel in the State Ministry of Justice, State Magistrates and District Customary Court Presidents to sixty-five (65) years.

“The bill also stated that Thirty-Five (35) years in service as retirement age also stands. Whichever comes first is applicable.

Story continues below advertisement



“The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun noted that the final copy of the bill would be produced and forwarded to the Executive Governor, Sen. Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for his assent,” the statement reads.