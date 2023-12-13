Despite Ongoing Demolition, Rivers Assembly Lawmakers Party With Wike In Abuja [Video]

Members of the National Assembly and State House of Assembly from Rivers State have paid a surprise birthday visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the surprise visit is happening when the Rivers State Assembly complex is being demolished.

Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, have been at loggerheads over the state’s political structure.

The dispute between both men has led to the defection of 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor has sent a birthday message to his successor on his 56th birthday today.

Fubara congratulated and prayed for Wike on his new age in a post via his X handle.

He wrote: “Hearty congratulations, Your Excellency. I congratulate my oga, His Excellency Chief (Dr) Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSSRS, life Bencher, Immediate past Governor of Rivers State, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, on his 56th birthday today, December 13, 2023.

“Your Excellency, my dear wife and I, and the good people of Rivers State, join your family and friends to felicitate you on this day. We sincerely pray that your new age brings you good health. Once again, happy birthday and hearty congratulations.”

Watch the video of the lawmakers’ visit to Wike below: