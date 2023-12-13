Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 13th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 12th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1250 and sell at N1260 on Tuesday 12th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1250 Selling Rate N1260

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1012 Selling Rate 1013

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked reports suggesting that some Nigerian banks failed to meet the capital adequacy ratio.

Naija News recalls that an earlier media report had suggested that about 8 banks with international authorisation have a capital adequacy ratio below the regulatory threshold.

The bank’s asset quality, as indicated by the ratio of non-performing loans, decreased slightly by 0.4 percentage points to 4.1 percent in the second quarter of 2023 from 4.5 percent in the previous quarter, reflecting a sustained improvement in loan recoveries by banks, according to a report attributed to the apex bank’s second economic quarter report on the financial soundness indicator.

Story continues below advertisement



The report detailed that the ratio fell short of the prudential target, which stands at 5%. During the review quarter, the industry liquidity ratio increased significantly by 10.9 percentage points to 62.2%, up from 51.4% in the previous quarter.