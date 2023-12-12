What Kind Of Party Is That? – Lawmaker Expresses Frustration, Reveals Why 27 Rivers Assembly Members Dumped PDP

A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Enemi Alabo, has opened up on the recent defection of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the Rivers State crisis took a different turn on Monday as 27 of 32 lawmakers defected to APC.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Alabo cited internal divisions within the PDP as a primary reason for the defection.

Alabo pointed to the ongoing legal disputes related to the party’s secretaryship, expressing frustration over the inability to establish communication with the party at the national level.

Speaking further, the lawmaker highlighted the challenges Rivers State PDP members faced, including burning the assembly chambers, bullying and intimidation.

He also revealed that hired thugs brutally attacked the official residence of the State speaker, and they can no longer continue with the issues in the party.

Alabo added that the 27 lawmakers collectively decided to defect, citing Section 109 of the constitution, which allows for a party switch in the presence of a perceived division.

He said, “We have a division in the PDP. We have cases in court concerning the secretaryship of our party. We desperately tried to reach the secretariat of our party, and we could not. As I speak to you, I can’t tell you who the secretary of my party is.

“If I can’t even have correspondence with my party, then what am I talking about? We’ve been in the eye of the storm for a few weeks now and since then, there has been no communication from my party at the national level. What kind of party is that?

“Rivers State has been in the news. The House of Assembly has been grappling [with issues]; we’ve been bullied; we’ve been suppressed and repressed.

“Our chambers were burned down, and our members are being intimidated. The official residence of Mr. Speaker was brutally attacked by hired thugs.

Story continues below advertisement



“As I speak, there is no communication from the party that I called my party. And so, 27 members came together and we said to ourselves that we could not continue like this.”