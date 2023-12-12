One Killed As Troops Raid IPOB Camps In Anambra

Troops of Exercise Golden Dawn III, in conjunction with personnel of the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Police Force and local vigilante operatives on Monday, raided the camps of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliates, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Orsumoghu general area of Anambra State.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Army made this known in a statement on its verified X handle on Tuesday.

The Army said one of the terrorists was neutralised during the raid while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

The statement read,“ During the raid operations, the gallant troops cleared the and destroyed IPOB/ESN camps. One of the terrorists was naturalized while others escaped with gunshot wounds and one pump action rifle was recovered.”

Similarly, the troops on patrol along the Orsumoghu-Ukpor road in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, December 9, had a gun battle with the successionist group who were forced to abandon their weapons.

The Army urged members of the public to support the security agencies through credible information to enhance the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities.

The statement reads, “However, due to superior firepower, the criminals were forced to abandon their location. Items recovered include 27 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammunition, 3 locally made hand grenades, 2 handheld radios, one pair of NPF uniforms and a fragmental jacket and charms.

“It could be recalled that Exercise Golden Dawn III was recently flagged off in the South East region to complement the security architecture of the region during and after the yuletide period.

“The General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada, therefore wishes to enjoin members of the public to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with credible information through the Emergency Telephone Line, 193, to enhance the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities.”