Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 12th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 12th December 2023.

The PUNCH: Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as well as Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala won big at the 2023 CAF Awards, sweeping the men and women’s player of the year awards for Nigeria at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday.

The Guardian: Many households are not finding it easy as the ability to purchase daily and basic needs is becoming a tall order for many amid rising inflation and falling incomes. The households, mostly those in the low-income level, have lamented that nearly 100 per cent of their earnings are now spent on food, whose prices continue daily.

Daily Trust: Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has broken a 24-year-old jinx to win the 2023 Men’s Player of the Year. Osimhen triumphed over Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah to win the coveted trophy during the CAF 2023 Awards held in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday

