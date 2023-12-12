Latest Ankara, Top-notch Fashion Styles You Can Sew For 2023 Christmas Celebration – [Ladies]

Incorporating Ankara style into your 2023 Christmas wardrobe can add a unique and festive touch to your celebration.

Naija News reports that Christmas is primarily a season whereby Christians reflect and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

However, the season also serves as a time for reunion and celebration with family and friends, dazzling in stunning outfits. And what better way to embrace the spirit than with the vibrant and versatile world of Ankara fashion?

Ankara Fashion Style

The West African fabric, also known as African wax print fabric, is a vibrant and colourful material originating from African cultures. It comes with its bold prints and rich colours and offers endless possibilities for creating festive looks that are both stylish and uniquely your own.

Choosing an Ankara style to sew can sometimes be challenging. However, Naija News has decided to save our readers, who have fashion tastes, the stress involved by selecting unique Ankara styles for them for the festive period.

To look more elegant, add traditional African accessories like beaded jewellery to any Ankara style of your choice to enhance the overall look.

Here Are Things To Consider Before Picking Your Ankara Style

Colour Palette: As stated earlier, colour plays a significant role in the Ankara style one can sew. However, it is worth noting that red, green, and white are always a winning combination for Christmas.

This article, though, covers fashion styles both for Christmas and the days after. To dazzle this Christmas, consider looking for Ankara fabrics with these colours incorporated or go for a monochrome look in a striking red or emerald green.

Don’t be afraid to mix and match bright, complementary colours like orange and purple, teal and gold, or even black and white with pops of red.

Also, metallic threads and sequins woven into the fabric add instant glamour. Choose Ankara with subtle shimmer, or go all out with a dazzling sequined dress.

See below Top-notch Ankara Fashion Styles You Can Sew For The 2023 Christmas Celebration:

