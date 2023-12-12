Lagos Recorded Zero Bank Robbery In Four Years – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state has experienced no bank robberies over the past four years, marking the longest period without such incidents in the last two decades.

The governor made this declaration on Tuesday during the 17th Town Hall Meeting on security, a gathering organized by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

He attributed this accomplishment to the ongoing reassessment of the state’s security framework and surveillance strategies, as conveyed in a statement by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

“Celebrating a milestone in security as Lagos achieves four consecutive years of zero bank robberies, marking a significant improvement in safety across the state.

“Our relentless efforts in enhancing security have yielded results. At the 17th Town Hall meeting on security, we discussed the progress made and strategies to further fortify safety in Lagos State,” the governor tweeted.

He pledged that his administration would remain dedicated to enhancing security measures in the upcoming year.

“I am proud to announce plans to boost security measures in 2024. I spearheaded the LSSTF donation drive, raising N2bn in voluntary contributions. I am grateful for Femi Otedola’s pledge of N1bn and other generous donations,” he said.

“We are strengthening LNSC for enhanced intelligence gathering and restructuring the Emergency Call Centre for better reporting. We’re also providing 300 new patrol vehicles to support security agencies, a testament to our commitment to a safer Lagos.”