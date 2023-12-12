How Can Wike Be Threatening Fubara Over A Structure? – Clark Writes Tinubu As 27 Rivers Lawmakers Decamp To APC

The convener of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has reacted to the decamping of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Naija News understands that the lawmakers who are said to be loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, held a plenary session at about 8 a.m. on Monday where the decision was taken amid tight security at the entrance of the assembly complex in Port Harcourt.

The legislators said division within the PDP is the reason for exiting the party to APC.

Reacting to the development via a letter written to President Bola Tinubu, Clark called for urgent intervention.

He pleaded with the president to douse the tension in what he described as “the state of deep political divide in Rivers State”.

In a statement titled: “ANOTHER CLARION CALL ON MR. PRESIDENT TO INTERVENE IN THE SITUATION IN RIVERS STATE,” the South-South Leader recalled that he had four weeks back at a press conference urged the president to personally intervene when the political crisis started in Rivers State, to handle this matter.

He regretted that the situation was not yet over, and things seemed to degenerate by the day.

Clark described the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and Wike, as his sons, hence his interest in ensuring peace returns to Rivers State as soon as possible.

According to the elder statesman, it is surprising that while Fubara has since gone on to apologize to the people of the State, Wike’s public utterances and other related developments do not give an impression that he has moved much forward in resolving this matter.

He wondered why the MinisMinisterkeeping structures and for what purpose, especially when he had attacked the concept of godfatherism as totally unacceptable in his days as a governor.

“To further put themselves against the Governor and possibly drag you and your political party, the APC, we are now receiving a breaking news that “27 Members of Rivers State House of Assembly (all of whom are PDP like the Governor) decamp to the APC. The question is what is going on? In his State, at a relatively young age of 55 years, my son Wike had been a Minister of State, Minister in Federal Ministry of Education, before serving as Governor for 8 years and now Minister of FCT. So what does he need a structure for? This is very curious. If strong politicians such as yourself and other former presidents never talk about controlling structures, so how can a minister be threatening a governor not to touch a structure he has left in place. This is a bad precedent and if other Ministers in your government follow this trend, then it will be total confusion!, ” Clark said.