Edo: Labour Party Governorship Aspirant Dumps Party, Gives Reason

Labour Party (LP) governorship hopeful in Edo State, Dennis Aikoriogie, has stepped down from the party, citing its takeover by wealthy politicians.

Aikoriogie lamented how dedicated members like himself have been sidelined due to the influence of money in the party.

He raised alarms about biased party leaders possibly skewing the upcoming primary elections.

In his resignation letter, Aikoriogie announced his intention to continue his political journey outside the Labour Party.

The resignation letter reads, “I hereby turn in my letter of resignation as a member of the Labour Party effective immediately.

“This is borne out of observed and perceived partisanship and bias of party executive in the build-up to the gubernatorial election in Edo State, many party executive members have co-opted themselves and have become integral.

“Part of aspirant campaign organizations, this act is capable of not giving other aspirants a level playing field.

“I joined the Labour Party solely because of his excellency, Mr. Peter Obi due to his proven track record and exemplary lifestyle both in the public and private sectors.

“I felt the Labour Party could herald a new ideology and thinking about the way politics is played in Nigeria, this made me to become the Global Coordinator of Diaspora Strong for Peter Obi, a support group that cut across all continents, it garnered financial, human, and material support at the national and presidential elections, as well as the state and federal legislative elections.

“In addition, the group provided financial support to the Lagos and Rivers governorship candidates in the persons of Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Comrade Beatrice Itubo respectively.

“I have observed my contribution to the party, before, during, and after the presidential election is not appreciated, it is even more saddening that other aspirants and myself from the diaspora are sidelined.

“The aspirants who dictate the tune of the party are those who just joined the party, either from other parties or those perceived to be money bags.

“There is this erroneous impression that money only wins elections in Nigeria, that the credibility and acceptability of the candidate does not matter.

“It is on this premise and others that I am resigning from the party as I proceed with my political ambition elsewhere. I wish the Labour Party well in its future endeavour.”