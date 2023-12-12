Dollar to Naira Exchange Rates
Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 12th December 2023
What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?
See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 11th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.
How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?
Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):
The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1200 and sell at N1210 on Monday 11th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).
Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.
Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today
|Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)
|Black Market Exchange Rate Today
|Buying Rate
|N1200
|Selling Rate
|N1210
Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today
|Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)
|CBN Rate Today
|Buying Rate
|1012
|Selling Rate
|1013
Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.
P&G Exit: More Multinational Companies May Exit Nigeria Soon – Manufacturers Association Of Nigeria Warns
Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir has warned that more multinational companies may soon exit Nigeria.
Ajayi-Kadir made this comment while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.
The DG who made this comment in the wake of the exodus of renowned multinational manufacturing company Procter and Gamble (P&G) told Nigerians to expect the exit of more multinationals stating that manufacturers were currently operating in a challenged environment.
“Obviously, we received it with sadness, but it is not totally unexpected and more may happen because there is no doubt that we operate in an environment that is challenged,” Ajayi-Kadir said.
The DG further emphasized the need for the President Bola Tinubu-led government to engage manufacturers to decide whether the country wants to delve into manufacturing or not.