Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 12th December 2023

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 11th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1200 and sell at N1210 on Monday 11th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1012 Selling Rate 1013

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir has warned that more multinational companies may soon exit Nigeria.

Ajayi-Kadir made this comment while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

The DG who made this comment in the wake of the exodus of renowned multinational manufacturing company Procter and Gamble (P&G) told Nigerians to expect the exit of more multinationals stating that manufacturers were currently operating in a challenged environment.

“Obviously, we received it with sadness, but it is not totally unexpected and more may happen because there is no doubt that we operate in an environment that is challenged,” Ajayi-Kadir said.

The DG further emphasized the need for the President Bola Tinubu-led government to engage manufacturers to decide whether the country wants to delve into manufacturing or not.