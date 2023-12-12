Abuja Is Turning Into A Slum — Surveyor General Of The Federation Raises Alarm

The Surveyor General of the Federation, Abudulganiyu Adebomehin, has raised alarm over the deplorable state of Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

Adebomehin warned that the Federal Capital Territory is fast becoming a slum.

The Surveyor shared his concerns on Tuesday while making a presentation before the House of Representatives Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning.

He stated that the development is due to non-compliance with the original master plan of the city.

He said, “Abuja is fast turning to slum now, sir. It is one thing you may need to talk to those who are in charge of Abuja. I think we should protect Abuja so that some of us will remain in Abuja after our retirement.

“If we decide that we want to stay in Maitama today. Why are we moving to Maitama? It is because of the facilities, the infrastructure that is in place and above all security.

“We can decide to make Lugbe like Maitama and others.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, said the entire country is fast degenerating into a slum.

He stressed that concrete steps must be taken to reverse the situation.

The lawmaker added that the Committee convened the meeting to have a synchronized policy on urban planning to avoid the entire country turning into a slum.