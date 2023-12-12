15 Ex-Corps Members Get N6 Million From NYSC Foundation

The NYSC Foundation has distributed a total of N6 million to 15 former corps members who had requested loans to enhance their businesses, Naija News understands.

Speaking during the loan disbursement event held in Abuja yesterday, the Chairman of the foundation’s Board of Trustees, Francis Erekosima, emphasized that the primary objective was to motivate both current and former corps members to acquire valuable skills that would enable them to not only be self-employed but also create job opportunities for others.

The loan amounts varied; some beneficiaries received N400,000, while others received N350,000 each.

The recipients were engaged in diverse business ventures such as fish farming, rice milling, poultry farming, leatherworks (footwear production), barbing, and cassava farming, among others.

According to Erekoima, about 145 ex-corps members had benefited from the foundation’s soft loans ranging from N250,000 to N400,000.

Meanwhile, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the successful release of two female Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) who were kidnapped in Zamfara while en route to their orientation camp in Sokoto.

The Director of Press and Public Relations for NYSC, Eddy Megwa, confirmed the release in a statement issued in Abuja, Naija News reports.

The abduction occurred in August when eight PCMs and their bus driver, travelling from Uyo in Akwa Ibom to Sokoto for their year-long national service, were kidnapped by gunmen.

With these recent releases, four out of the eight abducted PCMs and the bus driver have now been freed.

The director stated, “The Nigerian Army recently secured the release of a male and female abductees, while efforts are seriously ongoing to ensure the safe release of the remaining four Prospective Corps Members.”

He stated that the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Yush’au Ahmed reassures the public, especially the parents of the remaining four abductees, that the scheme, in conjunction with security agencies, will explore every available strategy to ensure their release unhurt and reunite them with their families.

Megwa added, “NYSC management also wishes to appreciate the overwhelming support received from the Nigerian Army in its concerted efforts towards securing the release of the abducted prospective corps members.”

He reiterated the scheme’s determination to remain resolute in its statutory responsibility of fostering national unity and integration.