‘Wike Not Following Tinubu’s Order Of Peace In Rivers’ – Sara-Igbe

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Rivers State, Anabs Sara-Igbe, suggests the recent mass defection in the State Assembly is part of a plan to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The defection of 27 out of 32 Rivers State lawmakers from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) marks a significant political change in the state.

Sara-Igbe shared his views during an appearance on Channels TV’s “Politics Today,” highlighting the potential implications of the defections.

He said, “Wike is not conveying President Tinubu’s order of peace in Rivers State. The governor is trying as much as possible to make peace by avoiding comments that will inflame the situation. But it is very obvious that the minister has been coming up with comments that are detrimental to peace.

“The movement of these 27 members of the house to APC is a plot to ensure that they go ahead with the impeachment process. But they need to understand that they are the members of the House, but the state itself is more concerned with the development that is going on in the state. And we don’t want any action that will cause more problems for the state.”

A member of the state House of Assembly, George Alabo, however, said that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is still a member of the PDP.

He said that the lawmakers’ defection has nothing to do with Wike.

Alabo said, “We had a strong division in the PDP. Our action is in response to these divisions which the party leadership in the state has failed to address. We have the backing of our constituents. We have their votes. It’s about their future. Let us treat things in isolation. Wike is still a member of the PDP.”