Wike Has Fought With Everyone That Has Refused To Become His Puppet – APC Chieftain

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Eze Chukwuemeka, has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as inconsistent.

Chukwuemeka said that the Minister says one thing today but does the direct opposite the next day.

The APC chieftain made the claim during an interview with Punch.

According to him, Wike has fought with everyone in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chukwuemeka insists that the former Rivers governor wants everyone to be his puppet, and the moment he realises he cannot control a person, he fights with them.

He stated this when asked why he warned the APC NWC to be wary of Wike.

According to him, “Yes, I said so because that young man is inconsistent. He says one thing today and does a different thing tomorrow. He has fought everybody in the PDP – Ali Modu-Sheriff, Uche Secondus, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, and so on.

“He wants everyone to be his puppet and when you disagree he fights you. He said he can never settle for Vice Presidential candidate but we all saw how he went back and heavily lobbied for it after he lost to Atiku Abubakar. He said he can never be a Minister.

“He begged and lobbied and he got it. He announced at the PDP presidential primary ground, that he will support anyone that emerges. What happened at the end of the day? He said if God helps him and finishes his tenure, he has no business in the administration of the state. Today he is fighting to retain power for a third term.”

Story continues below advertisement

