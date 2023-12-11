Where To Watch the 2023 CAF Awards Ceremony

The city of Marrakech in Morocco will host global superstars, football legends, and some of the best players in the globe on Monday night, December 11, as the 2023 CAF awards ceremony takes center stage.

The 2023 CAF Awards are set to get underway at 19:00 local time (7 p.m. Nigerian time; 18:00 GMT/21:00 Eastern African Time and 20:00 CAT), tonight.

Football enthusiasts and fans of the award can watch the ceremony LIVE on the CAF Official Website, CAFONLINE.com, and CAF TV on YouTube.

The broadcast partners of the 2023 CAF awards are Radio Television Nationale Congolaise, Arryadia, New World TV, Ghana Broadcast Corporation, AfroSport, RTi, RTS, SABC, Eswatini TV, Rwanda Broadcasting Agency, Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, ONSport, SABC, Azam, Azam Media, OnSport, Ghana Broadcast Corporation, and Uganda Broadcasting Services.

Note that CAF has named three finalists for the coveted African Footballer of the Year award who are: Egypt’s Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi of PSG, and Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

The two-time winner Salah is competing for his third CAF Player of the Year award, having finished third the previous year.

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala will compete with Thembi Kgatlana and Barbra Banda for the women’s category of the award. The three nominees have won the award five times each.

Clubs competing in continental events, national team captains and coaches, the media, and the technical committee of the African Football Authority have the voting rights for the awards.