Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 11th December, 2023

welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 11th December 2023.

President Bola Tinubu has implored West African leaders to prioritize good governance and collective prosperity as an essential tool to prevent authoritarian takeovers of power and unconstitutional changes of government in the region.

He said this while addressing the high-powered regional gathering at the 64th ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Abuja.

The President identified good governance as a key catalyst to secure popular support through the socio-economic transformation and development of West Africa.

Recounting decisions taken by West African leaders to further strengthen the region’s democratic achievements and uphold the right of the people to elect the leaders of their choice, the President said the bloc has outlined specific measures to be taken against any member state opting for an unconstitutional change of government.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has revealed the past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari left N1.5 trillion in debt, and the Ministry has constituted a committee to examine the huge debt the federal government owes contractors.

Naija News reports that in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Orji Uchenna Orji, Umahi said six committees, one per each geopolitical zone, would look into certified certificates generated before May 29th, 2023, and from May 29th 2023, to date.

The statement stated that the committees would also review the approved and unapproved variation of prices and all augmentations that were approved or are yet to be approved and make recommendations to the Ministry’s management.

He urged contractors to approach the committees with all documents to back up their claims from Tuesday, 12th, 2023, to Friday, December 22nd 2023, from 9 am to 7 pm at the minister’s Conference Room, 1st floor, Federal Ministry of Works, Headquarters, Mabushi Abuja.

Umahi added that the ministry is committed to developing road infrastructure in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

A former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman has debunked rumours that he is against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Lukman, a former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) submitted that contrary to what some people believe, he is not against Tinubu and he has confidence in the ability of the President to do the right thing.

According to him, the APC and Nigeria are lucky to have Tinubu who was part of the pro-democracy struggles against military rule as its leader and there is no doubt the President would be able to reform the party accordingly.

The APC chieftain however expressed concerns about the policy direction of the government under Tinubu and the marginalization of the North-central region, claiming that if the current trend is not reversed, former President Muhammadu Buhari may turn out to be more progressive than Tinubu despite the low ratings of the former Nigerian leader.

Naija News reports Lukman made the declaration in a statement titled, “Why Political Parties in Nigeria should be Reformed”, which he released to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

He added that he was against the nomination of Abdullahi Ganduje as the APC National Chairman by President Tinubu but since the emergence of the former Kano State Governor, he has accepted his leadership.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has explained the reason behind the fresh naira scarcity and cash crunch being experienced in some states of the country.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank, Nigerians are experiencing cash scarcity due largely to high volume withdrawals from the CBN branches by the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and panic withdrawals by customers from the ATMs.

The CBN however assured that there is adequate stock of naira for all economic activities and Nigerians have nothing to be worried about even as the yuletide sets in.

The apex bank added that its branches across the country are also working to ensure the seamless circulation of cash.

Elder statesman, Edwin Clark, reacted to the ongoing political crisis in Ondo State.

Naija News reports that there is a political crisis in Ondo State following the failure of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to resume duty after his medical trip abroad, and the plot to impeach the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

While the crisis deepened as Akeredolu remained in Ibadan, Oyo State, President Tinubu had summoned all stakeholders at the centre of the crisis to Abuja, for peace talks, but peace is yet to return to the state.

In an open letter titled, ‘Urgent need to resolve the Ondo State impasse’ and addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday, Clark demanded that the doctrine of necessity be adopted to end the current political impasse in Ondo State.

Clark said the President should make it possible for Aiyedatiwa to take over in an acting capacity, while Akeredolu takes care of himself.

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have resolved to urgently review efforts to activate a standby force for counterterrorism operations in areas infested by terrorist groups.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a communiqué read by Dr. Omar Touray, President of ECOWAS Commission, at the end of the 64th ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, on Sunday in Abuja.

ECOWAS said the leaders reiterated their commitment to the eradication of terrorism and other threats to peace, security, and stability in the region.

They also resolved to hold an extraordinary summit on unconstitutional changes of government aimed at promoting peace, security, and democracy in the region.

The ECOWAS leaders directed the commission to embark on deep reflection and explore the possibility of convening the extraordinary summit.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, established a committee of Heads of State to engage with CMSP, the military junta in Niger Republic, on the need for a short transition roadmap and the emplacement of monitoring mechanisms.

The Authority promised a gradual easing of sanctions based on outcomes of the engagement, emphasizing the need for the immediate and unconditional release of detained President Mohammed Bazoum.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has queried where Nigerian youths who are involved in cybercrime learn the act from.

According to Obi, those involved in such acts learn it from parents and leaders.

Naija News reports the LP flagbearer made the submission on Sunday when he spoke about the level of corruption in Nigeria and the need to urgently address the situation.

“The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, was recently reported to have lamented the huge percentage of Nigerian youths in cybercrime.

“The question we must all ask is where the children are learning such criminality from, if not from us the parents, especially we the Leaders. I remain committed to a new Nigeria that will be a corruption-free nation or minimally corrupt. It will be a nation that will promote entrepreneurship, professionalism and hard work, where peace and integrity will reign,” Obi said.

Nigeran Senators have announced the donation of their December salaries to the victims of the ‘accidental’ bombing in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of the Kaduna State.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, made this known on Sunday when he led a high-power delegation of the Senate to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State at the Government House.

Jibrin said all 109 Senators in the 10th National Assembly have decided to donate their salaries, amounting to N109 million, to the victims of the accidental bombing.

Recall that a group of senators from the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), led by Abdul Ningi and Abdulaziz Yari, also visited the victims of the recent military airstrike.

During the visit, Senator Ningi announced an N58 million donation to the victims on behalf of the NSF, highlighting their commitment to supporting constituents during difficult times.

Also speaking, Yari, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources, said immense pain had been inflicted on the victims of the bombing.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed a dreaded terrorist and kidnap kingpin, Yellow Jambros, in Niger state.

Naija News reports that the NAF Spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the air component of Operation Whirl Punch killed Jambros and scores of terrorists on Wednesday in air strikes in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Gabkwet said the terrorists met their waterloo while attempting to cross the Jikudna river in Galadima Kogo district, en route Wurukuvhi area of Chikun LGA of Kaduna state.

The NAF spokesperson said Jambros and his associates were trailed from Zamfara into Niger state.

He said they were riding on 13 motorcycles along the Kaduna-Niger state border, precisely heading towards Kusasu in Shiroro LGA of Niger.

The member of the House of Representatives representing Birniwa/Guri/ Kiri Kasama Federal Constituency, Abubakar Hassan Fulata has clarified his statement on removing tertiary institutions in the country from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Fulata who is the Chairman, House Committee on University Education said the statement on tertiary institutions and IPPIS is his personal opinion and not the position of the House or the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

Naija News reports the rep member was widely reported to have said during his speech last week Wednesday at the 3rd International Conference of the Gender Policy Unit, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria that the House was pushing to have tertiary institutions removed from the IPPIS platform.

However, the lawmaker in a statement on Sunday, 10th December clarified that is statement was misrepresented as the position of the House and the Speaker by many media organizations.

Fulata made it known that he spoke in his personal capacity and urged the media to be more careful in making reports.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.