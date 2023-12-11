‘Rivers PDP Crisis Cannot End Our Party’ – Former PDP Spokesman Boasts

Former National publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), Kola Ologbondiyan, has boasted that the ongoing crisis in Rivers PDP cannot end the party.

Making this assertion in a statement made available on his official X account, the party’s former spokesman, who expressed his displeasure with the ongoing power play between former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, and his predecessor, Sim Fubara said that the party had survived a worse crisis.

“The situation in Rivers State, to say the least, is very depressing. But @OfficialPDPNig has weathered more dangerous storms, steadied survived. Whichever way the Rivers situation plays out, PDP will remain standing, because its oxygen is the power of the people,” Ologbondiyan wrote.

Naija News recalls that a fresh crisis began in River PDP on Monday after 27 lawmakers loyal to the former governor dumped the party to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a fresh plot to sack governor Fubara Siminialaye continued to mount.

However, in a fresh twist, members from the APC and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) pledged loyalty to Governor Fubara, warning that attempts by a faction of Rivers lawmakers to sack the governor will be resisted.

However, governor Fubara met with the State Executive Council members on Monday.

The emergency meeting was held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital and presided over by Governor Fubara.

The meeting is not unconnected with the political crisis in the state, in which the lawmakers failed to impeach the governor a few weeks ago.