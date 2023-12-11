‘President Tinubu Calls Urgent Meeting With Ondo Leaders Amid Governance Crisis’

President Bola Tinubu has urgently convened a meeting at Aso Villa, Abuja, with Ondo State Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and State Assembly Speaker Olamide Oladiji.

The meeting, prompted by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s prolonged absence due to illness, aims to address the state’s leadership crisis.

Tinubu is expected to propose that Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa assume acting governor duties.

This arrangement seeks to avoid a constitutional crisis, as it does not necessitate Governor Akeredolu’s resignation despite his inability to fulfill his official duties for several months.

This is the second meeting called by President Tinubu since July 2023 to address the governance issues in Ondo State. The previous meeting on November 24 included over 50 individuals, including Aiyedatiwa, Akeredolu’s aides, state commissioners, party leaders, and local elders.

One of the sources that spoke to SaharaReporters on the meeting said, “Tinubu has summoned the Ondo State Deputy Governor and the House Speaker to another urgent meeting after Sowore announced mass protests and town hall meeting in Akure.

“The emergency meeting is to be held in Aso Rock on Monday. It is aimed by Tinubu to ask the deputy governor to be allowed to act as governor.”