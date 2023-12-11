President Tinubu Arrives Maiduguri, Visits Shehu Of Borno

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, visited the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Al Amin El-Kanem at his palace in Maiduguri.

Naija News reports the President visited the traditional ruler in the company of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum and other top government officials.

Earlier, Naija News had reported the arrival of the President in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for the Chief of Army Staff annual conference.

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) plane touched down around 11:47 am at the Air Force Base in Maiduguri and observed a brief military parade.

President Tinubu was received by Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, former Borno governor, Ali Modu Sheriff; the Minister of Defense, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Senator Ali Ndume, among other dignitaries.

The president is also expected to launch 100 buses procured by the Borno State Government to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on citizens.

President Tinubu will do this shortly after paying homage to the Shehu of Borno.

President Tinubu, who is visiting the North Eastern part of the country for the first time since his assumption of office, is attending the Nigerian Army Annual Conference as the Special Guest of Honour.