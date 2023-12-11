Kidnapped Nasarawa Students Regain Freedom

Seven students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA) in Nasarawa State, who were abducted four days ago, have regained their freedom.

Naija News gathered that the students were released on Sunday evening through efforts by a collaborative team of the military and other security forces.

According to Channels Television, the group of students, consisting of three females and four males, were at the school’s clinic receiving treatment.

Confirming the development, the President of the Student Representative Council, Ibrahim Ogabo, said the students were released by the security agencies.

Recall that the students were taken from their off-campus accommodation in Gandu village on Wednesday night by bandits, leading to immediate protests by their fellow students.

The demonstrators demanded the release of their peers and called for enhanced security measures in the vicinity.

Story continues below advertisement



Gandu is home to both staff and students of FULafia due to its proximity to the university’s permanent site, resulting in a significant presence of university personnel and students in the area