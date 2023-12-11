Wale Edun, Customs CG, NUPRC Chief Storms National Assembly For Crucial Meeting

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, have arrived at the National Assembly to participate in an interactive session with the House Committee on Appropriation.

Naija News reports that the government officials are expected to present and defend their respective budget estimates for the year 2024 to the Committee led by Abubakar Bichi.

Additionally, they will provide clarification on the strategies they plan to implement to generate sufficient revenue to support the 2024 budget.

It was reported that the Committee had earlier invited the revenue-generating agencies to appear before them today (Monday) to disclose the measures they intend to employ in order to enhance revenue generation prior to the implementation of next year’s budget.

More details later…