Gov Otti Speaks On Arresting Elders, Youths Invited For Peace Talk

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has debunked reports of arresting some young men and elders invited for a peace talk at the state capital, Umuahia.

Naija News reports that news made the rounds online during the weekend, alleging that some Ngwa people and hoodlums barricaded the ongoing PortHarcourt Road Construction, apparently seeking a settlement, but Otti invited them for a peace talk and arrested them.

However, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Alex Otti on Public Communication, Dodoh Okafor, in a statement via X, described the reports as untrue, stating the Governor never ordered the arrest of any group of people in connection with the ongoing project in the state.

Okafor noted that the Otti is committed to rebuilding and restoring public infrastructures in the state and that the public should be wary of the antics of several mischievous characters with selfish agendas.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a trending social media report wherein the authors, for whatever purpose, alleged that Abia State Gov. @alexottiofr had some young men & elders arrested after he allegedly invited them for peace talks in Umuahia The fact of the matter is that Gov. Alex Otti did not at any time order the arrest of anyone or group of people in connection with any remote or immediate event before and after the flag off of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road in Aba.

“To begin with, majority of Ndi Abia from all clans across the state, irrespective of their cultural and religious leanings are profoundly appreciative of Gov. Otti’s resolve to rehabilitate the long-abandoned Port Harcourt Road which until its collapse in the mid-1990s was a major hub for the sale and repair of heavy duty machineries and spare parts, serving the Port Harcourt industrial complex, further consolidating Aba’s reputation as a major market for manufacturers and big businesses across the country and beyond.

“It is estimated that the collapse and subsequent abandonment of Port Harcourt Road by previous administrations cost the city hundreds of billions of naira in earnings, job opportunities and other missed opportunities.

“For the records, reports of protests by some youth and subsequent invitation to Umuahia by Governor Alex Otti is untrue and a figment of the imagination of those promoting it for reasons we cannot immediately determine.

“The Alex Otti administration once again assures well meaning Abians in particular and Nigerians in general that it is committed to holistically rebuilding and restoring our public infrastructure and shall continue to ignore the antics of detractors seeking to sow seeds of rancour to divide our people.

“Members of the public are especially encouraged to be wary of the antics of several mischievous characters whose stock-in-trade is to create divisions that only serve their selfish agenda.”