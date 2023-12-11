Fubara: ‘Karma Is Dealing With Wike, He Has Lost Rivers Structure’

Ossai Ovie Success, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has berated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his ongoing feud with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Ossai, in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, stated that Wike has lost control of the political structure in Rivers State, attributing it to what he perceives as karma fighting him.

He said Wike made a mistake when he attempted to impeach the Rivers State governor, which led to the current situation in the state.

He specifically mentioned the event at the Rivers State Assembly, where the police barred the lawmakers from entering the building, saying that the incident was a manifestation of karma affecting Wike adversely.

He said: “Wike has lost Rivers State structure. Karma is fighting him badly. The mistake he made was making an attempt to impeach the governor.”