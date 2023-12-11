Fight Between Wike And Fubara Is A Divine Move To Free Rivers State People – Eze

The political disagreement between Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike has been described as a divine orchestration to free the people of the state.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeke Eze who made the submission, said the crisis would free the people of Rivers State and state resources from the clutches of Wike.

According to him, cutting ties with Wike is the best move Fubara has made since becoming Governor.

The APC chieftain stated this while answering questions on the political crisis in Rivers State during an interview with Punch.

He said: “I had once stated that the crisis between Wike and Governor Sim Fubara was a divine orchestration for the liberation of the state, her people, and particularly her resources from the firm grip of the latter. Severing from Wike was the best decision Fubara could have ever made to succeed as Governor.”

Eze also commended Governor Fubara for taking over some of the projects initiated by Rotimi Amaechi during his tenure as Rivers State Governor, describing it as a bold move.

Story continues below advertisement



“I have not seen Governor Siminialayi Fubara’s blueprint for Rivers State. I mean his policies and programmes for the basic sectors that drive the socio-economic life of the state and her people. But on a fair scale, I commend him for the bold steps he is taking to revive the projects initiated by former Governor Chibuike Amaechi, which were left to rot under the administration of Nyesom Wike. His bold initiatives are pointers to the fact that he understands the yearnings of Rivers’ people. For instance, the Songhai farm had over 1,000 Rivers youths under its employ before it was shut down by Wike,” he said.