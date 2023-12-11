Chaos As Bandits Abduct Woman, Three Children In Abuja

There was chaos on Sunday night in the Zone 5 segment of the Kubwa Extension 2 Relocation Estate along Arab Road in the Federal Capital Territory as bandits kidnapped a woman and her three children, including a six-month-old baby.

Naija News learnt that the gunmen struck between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, December 10, shooting indiscriminately and causing commotion in the area.

A resident who spoke with PUNCH on the development decried the spate of kidnappings in the area, stating it has become a usual occurrence every December.

He said, “This kidnapping has become a regular occurrence here every December. If you remember very well, last December, The PUNCH reported a similar incident of abduction in the area, now this is another one, and it is worrisome.”

Another resident also claimed that the kidnappings in the city are due to inadequate security.

He said, “This kidnapping is due to a lack of adequate security in the area. Last night they kidnapped a whole family – a mother and her three children, including a six months old baby here at Zone 5, Kubwa Extension 2 Relocation estate.”

While the FCT Police Command is yet to make an official comment concerning the development, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, promised to find out about the incident and revert.

Story continues below advertisement



Adeh said, “I will find out and get back to you as soon as possible please.”