Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 11th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 10th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1185 and sell at N1195 on Sunday 10th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1185 Selling Rate N1195

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 886 Selling Rate 887

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Moody’s, a worldwide rating agency, revealed on its website that the nation’s rising inflation is putting strain on government spending and increasing the likelihood of societal unrest.

Naija News reports that the agency revised its assessment of Nigeria, citing potential improvement in the nation’s external and fiscal positions as a result of recent reform initiatives, from stable to positive.

However, it said that Nigeria’s weak external and fiscal positions are reflected in the confirmation of its Caa1 grade.

Moody’s assigns nations and companies a credit rating, Caa1, to help investors make decisions.

Story continues below advertisement



The rating agency however expressed concern that high inflation is straining government interest and primary spending.